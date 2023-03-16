Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Good Bone Structure
Legendary Shotgun
Legendary
Arc Damage
Special Ammo
Stats
Stability
45
Handling
66
Range
55
Aim Assistance
35
Inventory Size
44
Airborne Effectiveness
2
Recoil Direction
52
Zoom
12
Magazine
6
Impact
70
Reload Speed
40
Rounds Per Minute
65
