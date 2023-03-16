I am a [King] no longer. The [King's] corpse hangs in orbit above a world I will never see. Not from this cage.

I am [Riven].

I am [Taken], and I am beholden to no one. Nothing.

I have not spoken in years. I think about what inflection I would use if I did. But no one is there. The [King's] voice faded long ago. No voice comes to mind.

The [King] despaired in his final moments. Rightly so. His vengeance denied.

Most of those who [bargain] with me do not win.

I am afflicted by tedious repetition.