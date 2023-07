When you left me on the Leviathan, you left me with nothing. I hope you understand things are different now. I've been tested, and I have emerged from the other side.

You always spoke of how adversity shaped the person you are, how it made you stronger. I see the truth of that now in a way that before I never could. I want you to see what I have learned. I want you to see what adversity has allowed me to become.