Gemini Jester
Stats
Lore
He quietly giggled as he stood blocking my exit, almost as if to taunt me. I start to push my way past but the blasted fool pulls hard on my ear, swiftly takes a step back, and presents his rump in a jesting dance. Not willing to get pulled into his game, I ignore his blatant attempts at a farce and continue forward. Abrupt shrills of frenzied laughter break out as I feel the full force of his boot on my backside. I cannot ignore his flagrant mockery. I reel around, take hold of his collar and clock him full force. Behind me, in the distance, I hear hysterical laughter. Confused, I whirl my head back to see a jaunty man skipping off. I look back at my hands to find them empty. That jester has taken me for a fool.
Trait Slot
Machine Gun Dexterity
Enhanced Rocket Launcher Dexterity
Enhanced Sniper Rifle Dexterity
Enhanced Shotgun Dexterity
Enhanced Hand Cannon Dexterity
Distribution
Enhanced Bomber
Oversize Weapon Dexterity
Rifle Dexterity
Light Arms Dexterity
Power Dexterity
Energy Dexterity
Kinetic Dexterity
Dynamo
Outreach
Bomber
Traction
Perpetuation
Sniper Rifle Dexterity
Submachine Gun Dexterity
Sidearm Dexterity
Shotgun Dexterity
Scout Rifle Dexterity
Rocket Launcher Dexterity
Pulse Rifle Dexterity
Linear Fusion Dexterity
Hand Cannon Dexterity
Grenade Launcher Dexterity
Fusion Rifle Dexterity
Bow Dexterity
Auto Rifle Dexterity
