Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV

Destiny 2

Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep

Gemini Jester

Details
Perks

-

-

Stats

Lore

He quietly giggled as he stood blocking my exit, almost as if to taunt me. I start to push my way past but the blasted fool pulls hard on my ear, swiftly takes a step back, and presents his rump in a jesting dance. Not willing to get pulled into his game, I ignore his blatant attempts at a farce and continue forward. Abrupt shrills of frenzied laughter break out as I feel the full force of his boot on my backside. I cannot ignore his flagrant mockery. I reel around, take hold of his collar and clock him full force. Behind me, in the distance, I hear hysterical laughter. Confused, I whirl my head back to see a jaunty man skipping off. I look back at my hands to find them empty. That jester has taken me for a fool.

Trait Slot

Machine Gun Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Enhanced Rocket Launcher Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Enhanced Sniper Rifle Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Enhanced Shotgun Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Enhanced Hand Cannon Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Distribution

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Enhanced Bomber

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Oversize Weapon Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Rifle Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Light Arms Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Power Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Energy Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Kinetic Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Dynamo

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Outreach

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Bomber

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Traction

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Perpetuation

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Sniper Rifle Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Submachine Gun Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Sidearm Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Shotgun Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Scout Rifle Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Rocket Launcher Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Pulse Rifle Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Linear Fusion Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Hand Cannon Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Grenade Launcher Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Fusion Rifle Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Bow Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Auto Rifle Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Related Posts

Destiny 2 Class Tier List - Best Class for PVE & PVP Content
Dillon Skiffington
Destiny 2 Exotics: Titan, Hunter, & Warlock Armor
Scott Duwe
Destiny 2 Season of Opulence Patch Notes - Eververse Update, Power Surge Quest, Nerfs
Dillon Skiffington