He quietly giggled as he stood blocking my exit, almost as if to taunt me. I start to push my way past but the blasted fool pulls hard on my ear, swiftly takes a step back, and presents his rump in a jesting dance. Not willing to get pulled into his game, I ignore his blatant attempts at a farce and continue forward. Abrupt shrills of frenzied laughter break out as I feel the full force of his boot on my backside. I cannot ignore his flagrant mockery. I reel around, take hold of his collar and clock him full force. Behind me, in the distance, I hear hysterical laughter. Confused, I whirl my head back to see a jaunty man skipping off. I look back at my hands to find them empty. That jester has taken me for a fool.