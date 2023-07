I am [Riven]. My work on the Dreaming [City] is complete.

I have done everything [the Queen] asked of me. But this is a [bargain].

I did so much more than that.

[The Queen] and her ilk will not understand for some time, though I think [the Queen] can see the signs. What I carved into the small corners. In the Wall of [Wishes] itself.

This will be a beautiful [City].

But not a safe [City].