Gallant Charge
Stats
Lore
"How did they find me? Every direction I turn, there they are. The beady phosphorescent red eyes of the Hobgoblins fill in the darkness around me. I look for cover, but more infernal machines teleport in, blocking my path.
"I'm outnumbered. Perhaps my luck has run out.
"They inch closer in pairs. Two by two they prepare to disintegrate me.
"There is still more for me to do. More heads to break. "My weapon charges. I breathe in.
"I move."
—Saint-14
Barrel Slot
Smallbore
Dual strength barrel. • Increases range • Increases stability
Polygonal Rifling
Barrel optimized for recoil reduction. • Increases stability
Hammer-Forged Rifling
Durable ranged barrel. • Increases range
Full Bore
Barrel optimized for distance. • Greatly increases range • Decreases stability • Slightly decreases handling speed
Fluted Barrel
Ultra-light barrel. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly increases stability
Extended Barrel
Weighty barrel extension. • Increases range • Decreases handling speed • Moderately controls recoil
Corkscrew Rifling
Balanced barrel. • Slightly increases range and stability • Slightly increases handling speed
Chambered Compensator
Stable barrel attachment. • Increases stability • Moderately controls recoil • Slightly decreases handling speed
Arrowhead Brake
Lightly vented barrel. • Greatly controls recoil • Increases handling speed