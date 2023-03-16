Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Gallant Charge

Details
Perks

Stats

Lore

"How did they find me? Every direction I turn, there they are. The beady phosphorescent red eyes of the Hobgoblins fill in the darkness around me. I look for cover, but more infernal machines teleport in, blocking my path.

"I'm outnumbered. Perhaps my luck has run out.

"They inch closer in pairs. Two by two they prepare to disintegrate me.

"There is still more for me to do. More heads to break. "My weapon charges. I breathe in.

"I move."

—Saint-14

Barrel Slot

Smallbore

Dual strength barrel. • Increases range • Increases stability

Polygonal Rifling

Barrel optimized for recoil reduction. • Increases stability

Hammer-Forged Rifling

Durable ranged barrel. • Increases range

Full Bore

Barrel optimized for distance. • Greatly increases range • Decreases stability • Slightly decreases handling speed

Fluted Barrel

Ultra-light barrel. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly increases stability

Extended Barrel

Weighty barrel extension. • Increases range • Decreases handling speed • Moderately controls recoil

Corkscrew Rifling

Balanced barrel. • Slightly increases range and stability • Slightly increases handling speed

Chambered Compensator

Stable barrel attachment. • Increases stability • Moderately controls recoil • Slightly decreases handling speed

Arrowhead Brake

Lightly vented barrel. • Greatly controls recoil • Increases handling speed

