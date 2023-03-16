Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
G-693 Orchestral Maneuver
Legendary Vehicle
Legendary
-
Damage
-
Ammo
Stats
Speed
0
Related Posts
New Details About Exotic Armor Focusing in Destiny 2 Have Arrived
Collin MacGregor
Bungie is Making Getting Deepsight Weapons Easier in Destiny 2
Collin MacGregor
Here is Your First Look at Destiny 2 Season of the Deep
merritt k