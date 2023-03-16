I was thirteen when I built my first Sparrow. I don't even remember why I wanted to, only that I could not bear to stop until I completed it. The way individual parts perform independent actions to cause reactions within a complex system is like hearing a beautiful symphony come alive.

Like pieces of a machine, we all have a role to play in the coming calamity. If you ever feel lost or alone or hopeless, remember that you are a part of something greater.

I've always used science to create art, whereas Ana applied art to science. I couldn't have finished that Sparrow without my sister's help. The original prototype is long gone, but I've held on to one of the final models. It won't be of much use to me where I'm going, so I leave it to you.