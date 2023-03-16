Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Furina-2mg
Rare Submachine Gun
Rare
Solar Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
34
Handling
62
Range
17
Aim Assistance
43
Inventory Size
63
Recoil Direction
87
Zoom
13
Magazine
36
Impact
15
Reload Speed
23
Rounds Per Minute
900
