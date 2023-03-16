Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Froststrike Plate

Details
Perks

-

-

Stats

Trait Slot

Unflinching Machine Gun

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Unflinching Large Arms

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Unflinching Rifle Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Unflinching Light Arms Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Unflinching Power Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Unflinching Energy Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Unflinching Kinetic Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Unflinching Sniper Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Unflinching Submachine Gun Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Unflinching Sidearm Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Unflinching Shotgun Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Unflinching Scout Rifle Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Unflinching Pulse Rifle Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Unflinching Linear Fusion Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Unflinching Hand Cannon Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Unflinching Grenade Launcher Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Unflinching Fusion Rifle Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Unflinching Bow Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Unflinching Auto Rifle Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

