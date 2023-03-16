Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Fortissimo-11
Legendary Shotgun
Legendary
-
Damage
Special Ammo
Stats
Stability
46
Handling
56
Range
61
Aim Assistance
57
Inventory Size
45
Airborne Effectiveness
1
Recoil Direction
55
Zoom
12
Magazine
5
Impact
70
Reload Speed
50
Rounds Per Minute
65
Related Posts
Destiny 2 Fortissimo-11 Guide - God Roll & How to Get It
Collin MacGregor
Destiny 2 Hair Apparent Guide: How to Get Destiny 2 Heir Apparent 2022
Diego Arguello
Destiny 2 Laurels Guide: How to Get Laurels During the Guardian Games
Diego Arguello