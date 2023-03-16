Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Forgiveness (Adept)
Legendary Sidearm
Legendary
-
Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
39
Handling
39
Range
56
Aim Assistance
90
Inventory Size
33
Airborne Effectiveness
25
Recoil Direction
96
Zoom
12
Magazine
25
Impact
56
Reload Speed
24
Rounds Per Minute
325
Related Posts
Destiny 2 Forgiveness Guide - Forgiveness God Roll & How to Get It
Collin MacGregor
The Rarest Weapons in Destiny 2 (January 2023)
merritt k
The Best Destiny 2 Legendary Weapons to Get Before Arc 3.0
Collin MacGregor