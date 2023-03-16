Iron Lord Saladin Forge is not a man to be fooled with.

If you make a joke at his expense, you had best hope he laughs when he hears it—and he never laughs.

Iron Lord Saladin Forge is not a man to be slighted.

If you wound him, you had best hope he forgets you—and he never forgets.

Iron Lord Saladin Forge is not a man to be lied to.

If you mislead him, you had best hope he never finds out—and he always finds out.

And if, for some unfathomable reason, you decide to pose as his friend and advisor, sow rumors within his ranks, whisper lies in his ear, and lay the full force of your foul deceit upon him…

You had best hope that your worm god, your sword logic, your tithes and tributes and reams of ageless bargains are enough to keep you safe.

And you will never be safe from Iron Lord Saladin Forge.