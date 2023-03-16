Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Forge's Pledge
Legendary Pulse Rifle
Legendary
-
Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
52
Handling
39
Range
38
Aim Assistance
61
Inventory Size
54
Airborne Effectiveness
19
Recoil Direction
51
Zoom
17
Magazine
36
Impact
29
Reload Speed
42
Rounds Per Minute
390
