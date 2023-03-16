Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Forensic Nightmare
Legendary Submachine Gun
Legendary
-
Damage
-
Ammo
Stats
Stability
38
Handling
21
Range
50
Aim Assistance
52
Inventory Size
24
Airborne Effectiveness
23
Recoil Direction
91
Zoom
13
Magazine
27
Impact
25
Reload Speed
17
Rounds Per Minute
600
Related Posts
Forensic Nightmare Destiny 2 Guide – God Roll and How to Get It
merritt k
Destiny 2 The Gift of Appreciation Quest - Forensic Nightmare Walkthrough
Diego Arguello
Destiny 2 Trust Goes Both Ways Guide - Likely Suspect Walkthrough
Diego Arguello