Foregone Conclusion
Legendary Auto Rifle
Legendary
Kinetic Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
49
Handling
41
Range
22
Aim Assistance
76
Inventory Size
51
Airborne Effectiveness
10
Recoil Direction
42
Zoom
16
Magazine
51
Impact
18
Reload Speed
50
Rounds Per Minute
720
