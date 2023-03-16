Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Forbearance (Adept)
Legendary Grenade Launcher
Legendary
-
Damage
Special Ammo
Stats
Stability
27
Handling
70
Aim Assistance
79
Inventory Size
67
Velocity
74
Recoil Direction
73
Zoom
13
Blast Radius
100
Magazine
1
Reload Speed
71
Rounds Per Minute
72
