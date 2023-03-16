Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Foggy Notion
Legendary Submachine Gun
Legendary
Arc Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
45
Handling
51
Range
41
Aim Assistance
48
Inventory Size
50
Airborne Effectiveness
12
Recoil Direction
91
Zoom
13
Magazine
34
Impact
20
Reload Speed
43
Rounds Per Minute
900
Related Posts
Every Legendary Weapon Getting Sunset in Destiny 2: Beyond Light
Collin MacGregor
FFXIV Shadowbringers Shared FATEs Guide, How to Unlock Bicolor Gemstone Rewards
Andrea Shearon
The Division 2 Titanium Farming Guide: How to Farm the Rare Resource
Nerium