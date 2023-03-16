Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Focusing Robes
Legendary Chest Armor
Legendary
-
Damage
-
Ammo
Stats
Defense
0
Related Posts
Destiny 2 Witch Queen Season Pass - Season of the Risen Rewards
Diego Arguello
Destiny 2 Season of Plunder Season Pass: Rewards, Pirate Sets
Diego Arguello
Destiny 2 PVE Exotic Weapons Tier List - Updated April 2022
Collin MacGregor