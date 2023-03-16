Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Focusing Boots
Legendary Leg Armor
Legendary
-
Damage
-
Ammo
Stats
Defense
0
Related Posts
Destiny 2 Best Boots of the Assembler Warlock Build for Season 14
Collin MacGregor
Exotic Weapons & Armor You'll Want Before Destiny 2 Beyond Light
Collin MacGregor
Destiny 2 Best Star-Eater Scales Hunter Build for Season 14
Collin MacGregor