Fixed Odds
Legendary Machine Gun
Legendary
-
Damage
-
Ammo
Stats
Stability
28
Handling
30
Range
63
Aim Assistance
33
Inventory Size
37
Airborne Effectiveness
16
Recoil Direction
66
Zoom
16
Magazine
44
Impact
70
Reload Speed
31
Rounds Per Minute
360
