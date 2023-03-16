Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
First In, Last Out
Legendary Shotgun
Legendary
Arc Damage
Special Ammo
Stats
Stability
40
Handling
60
Range
58
Aim Assistance
27
Inventory Size
40
Airborne Effectiveness
2
Recoil Direction
58
Zoom
12
Magazine
6
Impact
70
Reload Speed
45
Rounds Per Minute
65
