Firefright
Legendary Auto Rifle
Legendary
-
Damage
-
Ammo
Stats
Stability
41
Handling
41
Range
58
Aim Assistance
38
Inventory Size
54
Airborne Effectiveness
17
Recoil Direction
61
Zoom
16
Magazine
34
Impact
29
Reload Speed
44
Rounds Per Minute
450
