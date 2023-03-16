Consensus Meeting 3267.56 Z: "Callisto Yin. Thank you for joining us today." CY: "My pleasure, sir." Z: "You singlehandedly carried the Fire Victorious from the City as it fell, ensuring that the flames first kindled by Wei Ning so many years ago would continue to burn. For that, we thank you." CY: "Any of the Firebreak Order would have done as much." NM: "The repairs to Firebreak Plaza are almost complete. I think we may have the relighting ceremony as soon as next week." CY: "With all due respect, we have decided not to bring the Fire Victorious back to the City. Not in the same way." FWC: "What do you mean?" CY: "One torch in one city is too small." IR: "What do you propose instead?" CY: "Now each of our Ghosts bears embers of the Fire Victorious. Wei Ning's flames will go with us to each new battlefield."