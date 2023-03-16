Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Fire and Forget
Legendary Linear Fusion Rifle
Legendary
-
Damage
-
Ammo
Stats
Stability
44
Handling
27
Range
35
Aim Assistance
60
Inventory Size
33
Airborne Effectiveness
7
Recoil Direction
75
Zoom
25
Magazine
5
Impact
41
Reload Speed
22
Related Posts
Destiny 2 Fire and Forget Deepsight Guide - Fire and Forget Pattern Farm
merritt k
The 10 Best PVE Linear Fusion Rifles in Destiny 2 (July 2023)
Collin MacGregor
The 10 Best Stasis Weapons in Destiny 2 (March 2023)
merritt k