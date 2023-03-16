Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Fel Taradiddle
Legendary Combat Bow
Legendary
-
Damage
-
Ammo
Stats
Stability
52
Draw Time
612
Handling
65
Aim Assistance
77
Accuracy
24
Inventory Size
59
Airborne Effectiveness
12
Recoil Direction
58
Zoom
18
Impact
68
Reload Speed
60
