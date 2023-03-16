"I need a new project."

"Disagree." Marcus's Ghost floated over to where he sat with his head down on his workbench, and gently bumped his temple. "I see three half-finished Sparrows in this room alone, and you still haven't done that thing Ikora asked you to do. You're plenty busy."

Marcus tilted his head to glare at his Ghost. "Didi. Be serious."

"I am."

Marcus groaned.

"Fine." Didi floated over to the wall where Marcus's bright red Sparrow-racing jacket dangled from a hook. "You know, I've always wanted one of these. For me."

"Really?"

"Is that weird?"

"No!" Marcus jumped to his feet. "It's aces. Of course you need a racing shell. I'm going to make you the flashiest shell you've ever seen." He grabbed his Ghost out of the air and kissed her shell. "Thank you, Didi!"

"You're the one—never mind." Didi bumped her Guardian's forehead affectionately. "You're welcome, Marcus."