Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV

Destiny 2

Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep

Eystein-D

Details
Perks

Stats

Sight Slot

SC Holo

Häkke holo sights. Medium zoom. • Greatly increases range • Slightly decreases handling speed

SD Thermal

Häkke thermal imaging scope. Medium-zoom. Highlights enemy targets. • Increases range

GB Iron

Agile iron sights. Short zoom. • Increases handling speed • Slightly increases range

GA Post

Agile post sights. Short zoom. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly increases range

LC Ranged

Häkke marksman scope. Long zoom. • Greatly increases range • Decreases handling speed

LB Assault

Assault scope. Long zoom. • Increases range • Slightly decreases handling speed

LD Watchdog

Häkke threat evaluation tech. Long zoom. Highlights enemy targets. • Increases range • Slightly increases handling speed

Related Posts

Every Legendary Weapon Getting Sunset in Destiny 2: Beyond Light
Collin MacGregor
Destiny 2: Forsaken Ascendant Challenge Guide
Nerium
Destiny 2: Forsaken Review
Nerium