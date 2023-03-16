Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Eystein-D
Legendary Pulse Rifle
Legendary
Kinetic Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
45
Handling
23
Range
62
Aim Assistance
31
Inventory Size
52
Airborne Effectiveness
10
Recoil Direction
72
Zoom
18
Magazine
28
Impact
33
Reload Speed
32
Rounds Per Minute
340
