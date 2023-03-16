Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Eye of Sol
Legendary Sniper Rifle
Legendary
-
Damage
Special Ammo
Stats
Stability
49
Handling
46
Range
50
Aim Assistance
68
Inventory Size
45
Recoil Direction
72
Zoom
45
Magazine
4
Impact
70
Reload Speed
40
Rounds Per Minute
90
