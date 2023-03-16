Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Eye of Foresight
Legendary Sniper Rifle
Legendary
Void Damage
Special Ammo
Stats
Stability
40
Handling
40
Range
40
Aim Assistance
60
Inventory Size
35
Airborne Effectiveness
2
Recoil Direction
60
Zoom
40
Magazine
4
Impact
70
Reload Speed
40
Rounds Per Minute
90
Related Posts
Every Legendary Weapon Getting Sunset in Destiny 2: Beyond Light
Collin MacGregor
MTG Arena Theros Beyond Death Guide - Best Rares & Mythic Cards to Craft
Collin MacGregor
Stardew Valley Tips Guide - 8 Tips to Get Your Farm Off the Ground
Dillon Skiffington