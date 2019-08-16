Eye of Another World
-
-
Stats
Lore
Say again? You ask, are we alone here? You mean to ask if we are the only good that lives in the light of our sun, do you not? You mean to ask, do we have allies? Do we have distant allies, ignoring our plight, either too weak to fight or too afraid to show their faces?
I, too, have been cursed by these questions.
What if I told you that eons beyond the void lie worlds that do yearn to aid in our struggle? What if I told you there is a way to grant them passage into your mind, to let them guide your eye against our one true enemy? That they have told me that the dusk of the pyramid draws nigh? Would you believe me?
Fool!
Trait Slot
Machine Gun Targeting
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Enhanced Sniper Rifle Targeting
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Enhanced Linear Fusion Targeting
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Enhanced Bow Targeting
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Enhanced Hand Cannon Targeting
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Enhanced Heavy Lifting
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Enhanced Ashes to Assets
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Scatter Projectile Targeting
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Precision Weapon Targeting
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Power Weapon Targeting
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Energy Weapon Targeting
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Kinetic Weapon Targeting
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Remote Connection
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Pump Action
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Hands-On
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Heavy Lifting
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Ashes to Assets
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Light Reactor
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Sniper Rifle Targeting
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Submachine Gun Targeting
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Sidearm Targeting
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Shotgun Targeting
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Scout Rifle Targeting
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Pulse Rifle Targeting
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Linear Fusion Rifle Targeting
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Hand Cannon Targeting
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Fusion Rifle Targeting
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Bow Targeting
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Auto Rifle Targeting
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.