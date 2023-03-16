Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Exodus Down Bond
Legendary Warlock Bond
Legendary
-
Damage
-
Ammo
Stats
Defense
0
Related Posts
How FFXIV Data Center Travel Works (Patch 6.18); Transfers, Restrictions, and More
Michael Higham
Destiny 2 Exodus: Evacuation & Preparation Quest Guide - All Traveler's Chosen Quest Steps
Dillon Skiffington
Destiny 2 Exodus-Focused Umbral Engram Guide - How to Get These New Engrams
Dillon Skiffington