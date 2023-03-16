Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Exitus Mk.I
Rare Machine Gun
Rare
Void Damage
Heavy Ammo
Stats
Stability
29
Handling
51
Range
37
Aim Assistance
58
Inventory Size
40
Recoil Direction
62
Zoom
16
Magazine
50
Impact
41
Reload Speed
41
Rounds Per Minute
450
