Exit Strategy
Legendary Submachine Gun
Legendary
Kinetic Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
42
Handling
50
Range
37
Aim Assistance
47
Inventory Size
40
Airborne Effectiveness
12
Recoil Direction
97
Zoom
13
Magazine
33
Impact
20
Reload Speed
51
Rounds Per Minute
900
