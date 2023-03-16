Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Exalted Truth (Adept)
Legendary Hand Cannon
Legendary
-
Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
58
Handling
55
Range
50
Aim Assistance
72
Inventory Size
58
Airborne Effectiveness
22
Recoil Direction
95
Zoom
14
Magazine
11
Impact
84
Reload Speed
47
Rounds Per Minute
140
Related Posts
Destiny 2 Mid-Season Update Patch Notes - Update 7.0.5.0
Collin MacGregor
Exalted Truth Destiny 2 Guide – God Roll and How to Get It
merritt k
All New Destiny 2 Perks and Origin Traits from Season of the Seraph
Dillon Skiffington