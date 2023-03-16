Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Eulogy SI4
Legendary Sidearm
Legendary
Void Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
77
Handling
53
Range
27
Aim Assistance
61
Inventory Size
47
Airborne Effectiveness
12
Recoil Direction
81
Zoom
12
Magazine
27
Impact
75
Reload Speed
33
Rounds Per Minute
491
