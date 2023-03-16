Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Etude-12
Common Submachine Gun
Common
Void Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
31
Handling
41
Range
31
Aim Assistance
43
Inventory Size
30
Recoil Direction
81
Zoom
13
Magazine
32
Impact
20
Reload Speed
43
Rounds Per Minute
900
