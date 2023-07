There is but one great truth in this life: To live is to fight.

When you are weary with wounds Heavy with the weight of combat Think of your ancestors See the world through their eyes Everything new and unknown A shadow world with sharp teeth and unforgiving intentions

Think of those who came before Fighting through the endless dark of the unknown Burning with resolve and strength Their passion lighting their path

Feel their flame And know the one great truth

For they were champions and through your deeds they will live forever