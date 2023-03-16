Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Eternal Slumber
Legendary Pulse Rifle
Legendary
Kinetic Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
60
Handling
40
Range
42
Aim Assistance
65
Inventory Size
51
Airborne Effectiveness
10
Recoil Direction
62
Zoom
17
Magazine
37
Impact
29
Reload Speed
39
Rounds Per Minute
390
