Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Eternal Blazon
Legendary Scout Rifle
Legendary
Arc Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
34
Handling
62
Range
33
Aim Assistance
67
Inventory Size
46
Airborne Effectiveness
10
Recoil Direction
52
Zoom
20
Magazine
16
Impact
60
Reload Speed
57
Rounds Per Minute
200
Related Posts
The Best Arc Weapons for Arc 3.0 in Destiny 2
merritt k
Every Legendary Weapon Getting Sunset in Destiny 2: Beyond Light
Collin MacGregor
Genshin Impact Hu Tao Build Guide: Team & Materials for Patch 2.2 (November 2021)
Marloes Valentina Stella