Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Etana SI4
Legendary Sidearm
Legendary
Arc Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
78
Handling
48
Range
39
Aim Assistance
60
Inventory Size
50
Airborne Effectiveness
12
Recoil Direction
90
Zoom
12
Magazine
30
Impact
75
Reload Speed
33
Rounds Per Minute
491
Related Posts
Every Legendary Weapon Getting Sunset in Destiny 2: Beyond Light
Collin MacGregor
Destiny 2: Forsaken Ascendant Challenge Guide
Nerium
Destiny 2: Forsaken Review
Nerium