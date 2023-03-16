Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Eris Morn Shell
Exotic Ghost Shell
Exotic
-
Damage
-
Ammo
Related Posts
ICYMI: Everything From Today's Big Destiny 2: Beyond Light Reveal
Jordan Mallory
The Future of Destiny 2 - 4 Reasons We're Excited and 1 Big Concern
Dillon Skiffington
Destiny 2 Harbinger Title Guide - All Required Triumphs for Shadowkeep Title
Dillon Skiffington