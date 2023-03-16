Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Equitis Shade Grips

They say the Cabal are not a subtle people. We have fallen so far.

The Cabal I knew were better. We understood that there is power in subtlety.

And that's what it'll take to recover the throne at the center of my homeworld. The seat meant for me.

Open war is for savages. Pit fighters. The Red Legion. There shall be a day, long before the end comes, when that throne is mine again.

And a Shadow of your Guardian-tribe would be the ideal instrument of assassination that will take it for me.

—Calus, Emperor of the Cabal

