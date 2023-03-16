Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV

Destiny 2

Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep

Equitis Shade Boots

-

-

Stats

Lore

The Cabal I knew valued marksmanship. In this way, and only in this way, do the Red Legion resemble my people. But the elegant, precision weapons of the past? Gone, save for the limited Psion arsenals. Replaced by Red Legion bluster.

Even the weapons and technology left for my Loyalists aboard the Leviathan are Legion issue and standard. The Cabal have lost so much in my exile. Only when I have reclaimed the athenaeum worlds in the mother system will we see the likes of rightful, classical Cabal weaponry again.

Until such a time comes, and I pray that it comes before the end, a Shadow of your Guardian-tribe would be the ideal, civilized sharpshooter to fight the false Empire in the place of true Cabal.

—Calus, Emperor of the Cabal

Related Posts

Destiny 2: Forsaken Ascendant Challenge Guide
Nerium
Destiny 2: Forsaken Review
Nerium
Destiny 2 Update Fixes a Lot of the Stuff You Hate
Dillon Skiffington