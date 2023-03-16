Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Equinox Tsu
Uncommon Fusion Rifle
Uncommon
Solar Damage
Special Ammo
Stats
Stability
37
Handling
19
Range
47
Aim Assistance
59
Inventory Size
22
Recoil Direction
65
Zoom
15
Magazine
5
Impact
80
Reload Speed
18
