I'd forgotten what this place looks like. It feels like only yesterday I had a badge and a desk. Not a lot survived, but somehow this old thing is still around. If you've come this far, we have a lot in common. You feel that same drive to see something through to the end, don't you?

I've never been the sentimental type, but at this point I'm a stranger to my own nature. It just feels right that I'm back, for now. By the time you read this, we'll have just missed each other. I've run the simulations, and I can't stay. Not yet.

Take care of her for me.