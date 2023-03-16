Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Encore-25
Rare Pulse Rifle
Rare
Solar Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
46
Handling
38
Range
35
Aim Assistance
55
Inventory Size
47
Recoil Direction
67
Zoom
17
Magazine
34
Impact
29
Reload Speed
38
Rounds Per Minute
390
