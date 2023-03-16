Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Empirical Evidence
Legendary Sidearm
Legendary
-
Damage
-
Ammo
Stats
Stability
33
Handling
34
Range
52
Aim Assistance
86
Inventory Size
30
Airborne Effectiveness
21
Recoil Direction
98
Zoom
12
Magazine
25
Impact
56
Reload Speed
24
Rounds Per Minute
325
Related Posts
Destiny 2 Report: Relic Data Guide - How to Get Come to Pass
Diego Arguello
Empirical Evidence Destiny 2 Guide – God Roll and How to Get It
merritt k
Destiny 2 Gumshoe Title Guide – All Triumphs for Witch Queen Title
Dillon Skiffington