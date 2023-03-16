Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Eleventh Hour
Legendary Sidearm
Legendary
Solar Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
37
Handling
63
Range
22
Aim Assistance
67
Inventory Size
34
Airborne Effectiveness
12
Recoil Direction
87
Zoom
12
Magazine
15
Impact
43
Reload Speed
55
Rounds Per Minute
360
